Cleanup get-together Thursday in North
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Keep North Attleboro Beautiful is holding its 10th annual Great American Cleanup from 9 a.m to noon Saturday, May 6, rain or shine.
Registered volunteers can pick up T-shirts and cleanup supplies and participate in a raffle at a second Town Hall night from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27. Supplies will also be available at 8 a.m. cleanup day at North Attleboro High, where there will be a post-event pizza party. Register at www.keepnabeautiful.com.
Water main work starts Monday in North
NORTH ATTLEBORO — C. Naughton Corp., a contractor for the town, will begin a water main replacement project Monday on Orne Street.
Once completed, the contractor will begin work on Paine Road and Cushman Road. The project is expected to take three to four months
Learn more about North’s downtown plan
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Residents and business representatives have another opportunity to learn about potential changes to the downtown and give their input.
There is a station in the town hall lobby where residents can view a 12-foot-long downtown concept plan with recommended improvements. They can also complete a survey.