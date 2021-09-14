Norfolk has parking permits
NORFOLK — Residents have until 6 p.m. Wednesday to apply for commuter parking space permits at the old town hall on Main Street and Liberty Lane.
There are 90 permits available for 2021-2022 in the old town hall lot and 32 permits for Liberty Lane. A separate application is required for each. If there are too many applications, a lottery will be held.
Download applications from www.norfolk.ma.us and submit them to parkingpermits@norfolk.ma.us.
Shakespeare in Plainville
PLAINVILLE — A screening of “Stephano: The True Story of Shakespeare’s Shipwreck” and a Q&A session with the filmmaker, two-time Emmy nominated producer Andrew Giles Buckley, are being held Wednesday at town hall, starting at 6:30 p.m.
The film is about Stephen Hopkins, a Jamestown, Va. castaway who returned to England and found his way onto the decks of the Mayflower a decade later. He was the Mayflower’s only passenger with prior New World experience and was immortalized on the stage as the drunken Stephano in Shakespeare’s final play, “The Tempest.”
POW/MIA vigil to be held in Foxboro
FOXBORO — The town’s annual 24-hour POW/MIA vigil will be held Saturday and Sunday.
Ally Rodriguez, the town’s director of veterans services, said the overnight vigil aims to remember and honor those who were prisoners of war and those still missing in action, as well as their families.
The low-key observance, typically held the third weekend of September, coincides with other POW/MIA recognition day events held across the country.
Rodriguez urged people to stop by the Common, even if only for a short time, as a show of support.
Mansfield requiring masks to be worn in public buildings
MANSFIELD — The town is requiring all visitors and workers inside public buildings to be masked.
The order from the board of health took effect Monday. Those unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition or disability are exempt.
Seekonk police practicing shooting
SEEKONK — If you live in the north end of town and hear gunshots this week, don’t be alarmed.
Local police will be conducting department-wide firearms training during daytime hours.
“Expect to hear this in the north end near Pine Street and beyond,” police said on social media.
North Historical Society yard sale Sept. 18
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro Historical Society will hold a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, on the grounds of the Woodcock Garrison House and Little Red Schoolhouse, 362 North Washington St.
Spaces are available for $20; bring your own tables. For reservations or more information, contact Bob Lanpher at 508-695-6649 or email nahistorical@yahoo.com.
Funds raised by the historical society are used for maintaining the Woodcock Garrison and Little Red Schoolhouse.
North church offers chicken dinner
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Grace Church is offering a baked chicken dinner Saturday.
Orders must be in by noon Friday. Call 508-695-5471 to make reservations or complet the form at www.gracechurchna.org/churchsupper2021.
City church plans take-out meal
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church is offering a take-out meal Saturday.
This month will be a BBQ chicken dinner including 1/2 bbq chicken, potato salad, cole slaw and homemade dessert.
All proceeds support church and its ministry and outreach. Call 508-222-1759 or email cumc15.events@gmail.com to order.
North church holds yard sale
NORTH ATTLEBORO — A yard and craft sale is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, on the lawn of Central Congregational Church, 115 Commonwealth Ave.
More than a dozen vendors will be selling yard sale items, handmade crafts, toys and jewelry.
