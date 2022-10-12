North genealogy program starts Thursday
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Richards Memorial Library is hosting a three-session “Tracing Your Ancestry” program starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, with the topic Focusing Your Research.
Genealogist Seema-Jayne Kenney will present the one-hour sessions, which are also scheduled for Oct. 27 (DNA results) and Nov. 10 (Immigration to the U.S. up to 1945). There will be handouts.
Register with Marjorie Johnson, adult services librarian, at mjohnson@sailsin.org or call the library at 508-699-0122.
Learn how to put your garden to bed in Mansfield
MANSFIELD — Suzanne Mahler will give a talk on “Putting the Garden to Bed” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Community Room at the public safety facility, 500 East St.
Mahler will cover fall gardening activities including tools of the trade, preparing new gardens, dividing and transplanting perennials, relocating trees and shrubs, planting bulbs, and tips for preparing gardens for the winter.
Rehoboth Legion hosts pig roast Saturday
REHOBOTH — The American Legion’s Annual Pig Roast is taking place 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the post on Bay State Road.
From 5 to 8 p.m. there will be dancing and music. Call Veterans Agent Jake Kramer at 315-415-2277 or email speedyjake@aol.com for tickets and more information. Tickets must be purchased by Wednesday.
Discover ‘Nature in Your Neighborhood’
NORFOLK — Mass Audubon naturalist Lara Kazo will discuss “Nature in Your Neighborhood” at 1 p.m. Friday at the senior center, followed at 2:15 p.m. by a guided walk at Stony Brook Wildlife Sanctuary, 108 North St.
RSVP to 508-528-4430 or register at the senior center, 28 Medway Branch Road.
Attleboro Audubon trail event Saturday
ATTLEBORO — Mass Audubon is hosting a Sensory-Friendly Day at their Attleboro Springs Wildlife Sanctuary on Park Street (Route 118) as part of the city’s community-wide Big Read.
The event is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday.
Audubon naturalists will have natural artifacts available and will answer questions about their All-Persons Trail.
To register, call Joseph Morra 508-222-0157 or email jmorra@sailsinc.org.
Rehoboth kicks off town-wide read
REHOBOTH — As part of the town-wide read of the book “The Map Thief,” its author, Michael Blanding, will give a presentation at 2 p.m. Saturday at Blanding Library.
The book is about an esteemed rare-map dealer who made millions stealing priceless maps, and Blanding will weave in stories of explorers and mapmakers.
Genealogy talk set for Saturday
The Bristol Chapter of the Massachusetts Society of Genealogists will hold its monthly meeting Saturday followed by a presentation beginning at noon.
Diane MacLean Boumenot, who specializes in southern New England genealogy research, will present “Rhode Island State Census for Genealogists” from 1774 to 1935.
The meeting is at the Somerset Public Library, 1464 County St., and on Zoom.
Nominees sought for Foxboro awards
FOXBORO — The Foxboro Commission on Disability has created two annual awards to recognize those who enhance the quality of lives of individuals with disabilities.
One will be presented to a person and one will go to a business.
To nominate a person and/or a business, send an email by Oct. 17 with the nominee’s name to aboveandbeyondaward@gmail.com.
Norton historic cemetery topic of talk
NORTON — Chuck Wetherell and his wife KC, along with John Silva, will present a program on how the abandoned First Burial Ground was rescued and restored.
The cemetery is the resting place of Norton’s first settlers. The event will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Norton Historical Society’s Old Schoolhouse headquarters at 18 West Main St.
Mental health support group meets Tuesday
NORFOLK — The South Norfolk Mental Illness Family and Friends Support Group will next meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Norfolk Grange, 28 Rockwood Road (Route 115).