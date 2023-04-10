Hearing Tuesday on School Street work in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- MassDOT will be holding a virtual public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to inform the public of plans for School Street from West Street to Spring Street.
The project, which will involve new pavement, curbing, sidewalks, ADA-compliant ramps, crosswalks, drainage and a 5-foot wide bike lane, is 25% designed.
For more information on the plans, and to attend the meeting, visit www.mansfieldma.com.
North Attleboro DAV meeting Tuesday
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Westcott Houghton Disabled American Veterans Chapter 56 meet every month from September to June on the second Tuesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 50 Jefferson St. The next meeting is Tuesday, April 11.
Norton hearing Tuesday on zoning changes
NORTON — The planning board Tuesday is holding a public hearing on proposed zoning changes going before the May 15 town meeting.
The hearing is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. at Norton Public Library.
Among the changes are proposals for solar facilities and the floodplain district.
For more information, visit www.nortonma.org.