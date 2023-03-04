‘Jungle Book’ on stage in Foxboro
FOXBORO — Students of The Sage School will present “The Jungle Book” at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro center.
The show follows a fictional version of author Rudyard Kipling in his boarding school days as he’s writing “The Jungle Book” for a school competition. His writing transforms on stage to tell the tale of Mowgli, a child lost in the jungle who befriends the wolves and other animals.
Tickets are available at www.orpheum.org.
SEPAC hosts Resource Fair
The Foxboro and Mansfield Special Education Parent Advisory Councils are hosting a Community Resource Fair from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Robinson School cafeteria at 245 East St. in Mansfield.
The purpose of the fair is to connect families with community resources that offer support for emotional and mental health, social services, academic, social and sports enrichment.
More than 40 organizations are expected to attend, including the Hockomock YMCA, the Bridge Center, Riverside Community Care, state Department of Developmental Services, Camp Finberg, Create Art and Wellness, ARC, Let’s Talk, Study Buddies and more.
This event is free and open to all surrounding communities. Children are welcome to attend.
Attleboro Legion meets Tuesday
ATTLEBORO — American Legion Post 20 will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at post headquarters, 122 Park St.