Radio Club field day this weekend
The Blackstone Valley Amateur Radio Club will hold its annual field day Saturday and Sunday.
Sponsored by the American Radio Relay League, the field day is BVARC’s largest event of the year and is held on the grounds of the Scituate Senior Center, the former Chopmist Hill Inn, Route 102, Scituate, R.I., regardless of weather.
Two radio stations will be set up on the grounds, including one where visitors can operate radios and contact hams worldwide. The stations will be on the air continuously from 2 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m Sunday. Demonstrations will include using satellites to make radio contacts, communicating with Morse code, use of solar panels to power radios and digital communication modes.
Refreshments will be available. More info: www.w1ddd.org.
Norton waterways closed Monday
NORTON — Norton Reservoir and Chartley Pond are scheduled to be treated for weeds Monday and will be closed to all uses, including boating, fishing and swimming.
Solitude Lake Management will be on site at the two water bodies treating them with herbicides.
Norton Reservoir also shouldn’t be used for irrigation until Sunday, July 2.
Chartley Pond shouldn’t be used for livestock watering until Wednesday, drinking and cooking until Friday, and irrigation until July 2.
Foxboro therapy program begins Monday
FOXBORO — The Foxboro Senior Center is offering a free summer series with resident and occupational therapy student Emily Nichols starting Monday.
Nichols is pursuing a master’s degree in occupational therapy from Bay Path University. As part of her schooling, she welcomes participants to a series of five group sessions for local seniors that will address social skills, physical activity, cognition, home safety, and leisure participation through activities.
The sessions will be held Mondays from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. until July 24.