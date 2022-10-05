Flu vaccine available in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO — Flu vaccine is now available at the health department in City Hall, 77 Park St., while supplies last.
The vaccines are free and only for Attleboro residents. Insurance information is collected but patients can decline to give it.
Insurance cards are not needed if a patient preregisters at {a target=”_blank”}home.color.com/vaccine/register/attleboro{/a}.
Anyone with questions can contact Public Health Nurse Allison Brum at 508-223-2222, Ext. 3244
Seekonk emergency coordinator honored
SEEKONK — The fire department’s emergency services coordinator has been named the town’s employee of the year.
Firefighter Tim Goodwin, EMS coordinator for the last three years and a six-year veteran of the department, got the recognition from Town Administrator Shawn Cadime on Tuesday.
Cadime made the announcement during the town employee appreciation luncheon.
Foxboro offers nutrition class Thursday
FOXBORO — The town health department’s Wellness Class Series continues with a basic nutrition class Thursdays, Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27, at the Boyden Library, 10 Bird St.
Also, a diabetes class will be held on Mondays, Oct. 17, 24 and 31, at the Foxboro Senior Center, 75 Central St.
The classes are free of charge and available to all in the community. Questions? Call 508-543-1207.
North Attleboro DAV meeting Tuesday
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Westcott Houghton Disabled American Veterans Chapter 56 meet at 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month from September to June at the VFW Hall, 50 Jefferson St. The next meeting is Tuesday.
Foxboro Lions to hold bottle, can drive
FOXBORO — The Foxboro Lions are conducting a bottle and can drive Saturday, Oct. 22, along with the Foxboro High School Golf Club and Foxboro Boy Scout Troop 32. Residents are asked to put bottles and cans out Friday night, Oct. 21 at the end of their driveways for pickup.