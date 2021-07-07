Mansfield garden club recruiting members
MANSFIELD -- The Garden Club of Mansfield is hosting a Membership Drive Tea & Garden Tour Sunday, July 11, starting at 2 p.m.
Anyone interested in becoming a member is invited to join members as they tour several gardens around town. The tour will be followed by refreshments and a gathering to discuss the club.
For more information, email gcofmansfield@gmail.com or visit gardenclubofmansfield.com.
Make a tote bag in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Teens and adults can make a tote bag through a program at Mansfield Public Library.
Pick up the kit from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 at the library. A video will be posted on the library's YouTube channel that day at 7 p.m.
Register at www.mansfieldlibraryma.com/events.
Seniors ice cream social in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO -- An ice cream social is being held for city seniors Friday, July 16 at Good News Bible Chapel, 235 West St. Tickets are required. Call the senior center/COA at 774-203-1906.
