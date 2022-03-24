North church holding pet clinic
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The First Congregational Church UCC of North Attleboro (Oldtown Church), 675 Old Post Road, is holding a pet vaccination clinic for dogs and cats of area residents from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Call/text 508-212-4774 or email eclavette@oldtownucc.org for information, fees and to make an appointment for vaccinations, heartworm tests, or deworming. Rhode Island residents and walk-ins are welcome.
All cats must be in carriers and dogs must be on leashes, with muzzles as necessary. The entrance for the clinic is in back of the church, to the rear of the parking lot.
Learn about 'A Splendid Little War'
NORTON -- Paolo Di Gregorio will present "A Splendid Little War: Politics, the Press, and the Spanish-American War," at 11 a.m. Thursday in Norton Public Library and on Zoom.
The program will explore how the United States began to emerge as an important player on the international stage at the end of the 19th century, and how one of the central acts in the progression was its brief war with Spain.
It's presented by the Norton Institute for Continuing Education, a collaborative of Wheaton College and the town. Register at www.nortonlibrary.org.