Mansfield meeting will tackle quorum
MANSFIELD — Selectmen will meet Wednesday night to consider reducing the quorum for the annual town meeting, which now stands at 200.
Also on the agenda are recognition awards, an updated parking study and water restrictions.
The virtual meeting starts at 5:30 p.m., and information on how to participate can be found at www.mansfieldma.com.
Voter registration set in Wrentham
WRENTHAM — An in-person voter registration for the Nov. 3 state and presidential election will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, in the main lobby of town hall.
Any resident who is not registered or will become 16 on or before Oct. 24 may pre-register/register to vote.
Voter registration forms may also be downloaded from the town clerk’s page of the town’s website, www.wrentham.ma.us. More information: 508-384-5415.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.