Talk photography with Stony Brook Camera Club
NORFOLK — Stony Brook Camera Club will present “Talk Photography” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, via Zoom.
The virtual session will offer six different breakout groups led by club members. Topics include Concert and Stage Photography, A Brief Look at Topaz Studio 2 software, Attracting and Photographing Butterflies, Astrophotography, Road Trip Acadia National Park, and Slide Show Inspiration to Conclusion.
SBCC meets via Zoom every Thursday night at 7:30 from September through June. To join this and other presentations visit www.StonyBrookCC.com. Sign in under “Be Our Guest” to be sent the Zoom link.
Chaminade Music Club will hold scholarship competition
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chaminade Music Club has not been able to present any concerts this year, and could not hold its annual Scholarship Competition and Awards Concert for promising high school musicians last March.
It is, however, holding the Scholarship Competition this March. The club will accept submission of performances on video. Awards (total of $1,500) will be announced at an online recital on March 28. To obtain the application form, email nathanjohnson1@gmail.com.
