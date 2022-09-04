Foxboro school board presentation
FOXBORO — Brent Ruter, chairman of the Foxboro School Committee, will make a presentation outlining the committee’s goals for the new school year and take questions from the audience during a forum at 7 p.m. Thursday at the South Foxboro Community Center, 382 South St.
The event is put on by the Foxboro Republican Town Committee.
For more information, visit the Foxboro RTC Facebook page or e-mail FoxboroRTC@gmail.com
Foxboro hosts family dance party
FOXBORO — The town’s health department is sponsoring a Wellness Class Series, Family Dance Party from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays throughout September on the Town Common.
This class is free and open to the public.
In adition, a weater aerobics class for older active adults will be held at the Foxboro YMCA, 67 Mechanic St., from 10 to 11 a.m. on Fridays in September and a family boot camp will be held on the Common from 9-10 a.m. on Sept. 10, Sept on 9/10, 9/24, 10/8, 10/22.
Questions? Call 508-543-1207 for more information.