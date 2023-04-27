Attleboro Arts Museum meeting Tuesday
ATTLEBORO — The 2023 annual meeting of the Attleboro Arts Museum will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.
The meeting will include annual reports and a salute to the museum’s 100th anniversary.
It will be held in the museum’s Ottmar Gallery, surrounded by its current exhibition, “100: Marking the Attleboro Arts Museum’s Centennial.”
The meeting is free and open to the public. Reservations are requested, but not required. Call 508-222-2644 x10 or email office@attleboroartsmuseum.org by May 1.
Norton breaking ground on senior center
NORTON — A groundbreaking ceremony is being held at 11 a.m. Friday for the new senior center/community support center at 120 Mansfield Ave. (Route 140).
Mansfield registration deadline Saturday
MANSFIELD — The deadline is Saturday to register to vote in the May 9 annual town election.
Any nonvoter who wishes to register may do so at the town clerk’s office at town hall, which will be open until 5 p.m. Saturday.
Attleboro Legion meeting Tuesday
ATTLEBORO — American Legion Post 20 will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at post headquarters, 122 Park St. .