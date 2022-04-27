Financial advice available for dementia caregivers
The Alzheimer’s Association’s Massachusetts/New Hampshire chapter is offering a new, virtual program at 6 p.m. Thursday to help dementia caregivers manage their loved one’s finances.
The free program, “Managing Money: A Caregiver’s Guide to Finances,” will include signs a person is struggling to manage money, and how to avoid financial abuse and fraud. Register at the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline, 800-272-3900.
Attleboro Legion meeting Tuesday night
ATTLEBORO — American Legion Post 20 will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 3 at post headquarters, 122 Park St. There are no more meals before meetings.
Mental health support group meets May 5
NORFOLK — The South Norfolk Mental Illness Family and Friends Support Group will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 5 at the Norfolk Grange, 28 Rockwood Road (Route 115).
Masks are requested. For further information call Ray at 508-668-2941.