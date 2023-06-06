Mansfield accident leads to water service loss
MANSFIELD -- A gas company vehicle hit a water service on East Street Tuesday, and water division workers had to shut off service on Fulton Street to repair the break.
City nonprofit holding yard sale Saturday
ATTLEBORO – Attleboro Angels, a local nonprofit organization assisting area residents in need, is holding a yard sale Saturday, June 10 to raise money for their assistance efforts.
New and gently used items of all kinds will be available for purchase along with a 50/50 raffle, free ice cream from noon to 2 p.m., face painting for children, and popcorn and cotton candy.
The sale in the red barn at 1003 Oakhill Ave., Attleboro will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit the group’s page on Facebook.