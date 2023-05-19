Touch a truck in North Saturday
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Children can climb aboard big trucks, including a loader and backhoe, and emergency and utility vehicles from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine, at World War I Park and Zoo on Elmwood Street.
The board of public works and park and recreation department are holding a Touch a Truck event thee. Also, public works souvenirs and stickers will be available as National Public Works Week starts Sunday.
Bird walk offered Saturday in Norton
NORTON -- A Bird Walk is being held starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Camp Edith Read, 79 North Worcester St. Rain date is Sunday.
The Norton Land Preservation Society event will be led by naturalist Jean Shea.
Plainville library to present '1908 Tea' Saturday
PLAINVILLE -- The Plainville Public Library will host "1908 Tea with Mrs. Gordon" at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Town Hall Community Room.
The presentation will fetaure stories of life at the turn of the 20th century. Teens and adults can interact with the presenter during the event, which is sponsored by the Plainville Cultural Council.
Wrentham nature walk Sunday
WRENTHAM -- Join the Wrentham Open Space Committee at 9:30 a.m. Sunday for a walk through the Wollomonopaug conservation property. Rain date is May 28.
The walk for all ages and abilities will be guided by Doug Williams, a Massachusetts Audubon Society naturalist who will highlight spring activities.
Great blue heron populations are actively building and rebuilding nests to raise their young, and in the past osprey and great horned owls have been observed. The walk is supported by Sweatt Funds.
Wrentham brush dump closed
WRENTHAM -- The brush dump at the DPW facility off Taunton Street will be closed Monday and Tuesday for maintenance. It will reopen Wednesday.
Foxboro program highlights Native Americans
FOXBORO -- Boyden Library will host the Boston-area premiere of the new documentary film "Imagining the Indian" and a conversation with filmmaker Aviva Kempner at 7 p.m. Monday.
The film is a comprehensive examination of the movement to eradicate the words, images, and gestures that many Native Americans and their allies find demeaning and offensive. The film takes a deep-dive into the issues through archival footage and interviews with those involved in the fight.