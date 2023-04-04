Feeney holding area office hours
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and his staff will be meeting with constituents for district office hours in the coming weeks. All meetings are private and one-on-one. Meetings will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis in 15-minute increments.
The schedule is: Monday, April 10, 2 to 3 p.m., Foxboro Town Hall, 40 South St.; Friday, April 14, 10 to 11 a.m., Mansfield Public Safety Building, 500 East St. 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Norton Public Library, 68 East Main St. (Route 123). There will also be a virtual session from 6 to 7 p.m. April 19.
Monday, April 27: 10 to 11 a.m., North Attleboro Town Hall, 43 South Washington St. Noon to 1 p.m., Attleboro City Hall, 77 Park St.
To make an appointment, visit bit.ly/feeneyspringofficehours or call 617-722-1222.
Mansfield scholarships available
MANSFIELD — The WWII Scholarship Committee is accepting applications from town seniors graduating this spring and headed to college in the fall. Applications must be received by April 15 in the town manager’s office at town hall, and are available at www.mansfieldma.com.
Grieving mothers to meet Saturday in Foxboro
FOXBORO — Myles Above in Heaven, a support group for women who are grieving the loss of a child, will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at the Chapel House, 56 Mill St.
North church holding Holy Week services
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Holy Week services at the First Baptist Church, 75 Park St., will begin with Maundy Thursday at 6 p.m. and followed by Good Friday, also at 6 p.m. in the church parlor (front door).
Easter Sunday will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in the Sanctuary.