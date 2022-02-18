North restaurant helping cat rescue
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Diners at the Towne Tavern and Tap, 11 Toner Blvd., on Monday will help support Angelcat Haven Feline Rescue.
Show Angelcat's Facebook flyer on your phone or tell your server upon ordering, and 20% of the proceeds from all food sales will be donated to the rescue. (www.facebook.com/events/5240658662633947)
The deal applies to dine-in or takeout.
Angelcat has rescued over 1,000 cats since inception in 2006.
‘School Talk’ lists shows for March
“School Talk,” a public affairs education show hosted by Norton resident Nadjia Varney, has listed the following schedule for March.
March 6: DUAL LANGUAGE EDUCATION with Robert Prignano & Kimberly Gibeau, teachers, Leviton Public Dual Language Elementary School, Providence.
March 13: TEEN SUICIDE with Denise Panichas, director, The Samaritans of Rhode Island.
March 20: EDUCATION IN THE JUVENILE JUSTICE SYSTEM IN MASSACHUSETTS with Commissioner Peter Forbes, Massachusetts Youth Services.
March 27: TEACHING, TESTING AND FEDERAL LAW with Lisa Battaglino, Dean of Education and Allied Studies, Bridgewater State University.
“School Talk” airs Sundays on RI PBS WSBE at 10 a.m. (Comcast #19, Verizon #18, Cox #9); and on WSBEL at 3:30 p.m. (Comcast #294; Verizon #478; Cox #808). It is also available on YouTube: Google “tvsbsc” and scroll down to “School Talk” or Google “School Talk TV with Nadjia Varney.” Selected shows are also available at www.schooltalk.tv.