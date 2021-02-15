Plainville school board has vacancy
PLAINVILLE — The town has a vacancy on the local school committee due to a resignation.
Residents interested in being considered for the position are asked to fill out a card available on the town website, www.plainville.ma.us, and email it by Wednesday, Feb. 17 to Town Administrator Jennifer Thompson at jthompson@plainville.ma.us.
Candidates will be interviewed jointly by the school committee and selectmen Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Norton looking for volunteers
NORTON — Select board members are searching for residents interested in filling several vacancies on town boards, committees, and commissions.
There are openings on the cemetery commission, commission on disability, cultural council, economic development commission, Gold Star committee, historic district commission, historical commission, recreation commission, and water bodies committee. There is also an open constable position.
Residents interested are requested to submit a letter of introduction and a statement of their qualifications to the Select Board’s Office, 70 East Main Street, Norton, MA 02766.
Rehoboth Democratic caucus Saturday
REHOBOTH — The Rehoboth Democratic Town Committee will hold its annual caucus at 10 a.m Saturday, Feb. 20 via Zoom to nominate candidates for the April 6 town election. If needed an alternate date has been set for Saturday, Feb. 27.
Anyone interested in seeking office as a Democratic candidate should contact committee chairman Paul Jacques at 508-922-4394 or via email DemCommittee02769@gmail.com.
Any registered Democrat and/or unenrolled resident interested in attending the virtual caucus should contact Jacques to be emailed the Zoom Link.
The committee meets the third Saturday of each month. For more details, visit its Facebook page at @RehobothDTC..
Seekonk candidates night March 3
SEEKONK — Local cable TV is hosting a candidates night March 3 for the April town election.
If you have any questions, email them to contactus@tv9seekonk.com.
Taxes, spending and the town charter are key issues, and several candidates vying for the board of selectmen.
