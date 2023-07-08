North solid waste department moving
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town’s solid waste department office will no longer be in town hall come Monday.
The office will be located in the modular building at the Recycling Center, 777 Mt. Hope St. New office hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
The Recycling Center days and hours will not change.
Norton library concert Tuesday
NORTON — A summer concert is scheduled for Tuesday on the Norton Public Library lawn.
Four in a Row is set to perform starting at 7 p.m., and the concert will be in the library’s community room if it rains.
The group is a 1950s- and ‘60s-era rock band with a wide variety of covers and originals. They have performed at the Big E Fair in Springfield, the annual Scituate Heritage Days, and Weymouth’s 400th Anniversary Concerts.
Learn about bees and pollinators
REHOBOTH — A program on honey bees and pollinators is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Blanding Public Library.
Beekeeper and professor Jim DeTerra will teach attendees how to create honey bee- and pollinator-friendly landscapes and what are the best gardening practices to support the local bee population.