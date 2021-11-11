The newly formed Metacomet Public Health Alliance nurses are hosting two health and wellness vendor fairs.
A fair is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Wrentham Senior Center on Taunton Street. Another fair is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m Wednesday at Norfolk Senior Center on Medway Branch.
There will be a variety of vendors, including HESSCO, ramp and home modification specialists, home care companies, assisted living facilities, elder law specialist, low vision and hearing specialist, pharmacies, physical therapists, nutritionist and more. There will also be food available and a raffle. Call 508-384-5485.
