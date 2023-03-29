Auchincloss hosting meetings Saturday
U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Massachusetts, and who represents the Attleboro area in Congress, will host public forums in Franklin and Dighton on Saturday.
Auchincloss is scheduled to be at Franklin Senior Center, 10 Daniel McCahill St., at 10:30 a.m. At 12:30 p.m., he is slated to be at Bristol County Agricultural High School, 135 Center St., Dighton.
Auchincloss will discuss recent developments in Congress and take audience questions. RSVP to matt.corridoni@mail.house.gov.
I-495 work in Mansfield starts Sunday
MANSFIELD -- MassDOT will be doing overnight pavement resurfacing work on I-495 North starting Sunday.
Work is scheduled to begin 7 p.m. and will finish by 5 a.m. the next morning. It will take place Sundays through Thursdays until around July.
Travel will be maintained but temporary lane takings will be necessary.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
Attleboro Legion meeting Tuesday
ATTLEBORO -- American Legion Post 20 will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at post headquarters, 122 Park St.
Legion fundraiser in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH -- A Spring Cha-Ching scratch ticket fundraiser is being held by the American Legion Auxiliary.
Tickets are $1, six for $5, and 15 for $10. The drawing is April 7.
Tickets are available at American Legion Post 302, 84 Bay State Road.
Rehoboth Portuguese dinner April 8
REHOBOTH -- An All Portuguese Dinner is being held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at American Legion Post 302 at 84 Bay State Road.
There will be a cash bar, music from a Portuguese band on the patio, and a raffle.
The dinner, which will be catered by Paiva of Taunton, costs $10, but is free for veterans. RSVP by emailing speedyjake@aol.com or call/text Jake at 315-415-2277.