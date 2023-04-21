Learn about Norton candidates Sunday
NORTON — Trinitarian Congregational Church, 2 Pine St., is hosting a meet-and-greet for candidates in the April 29 annual town election at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
The event will be held in Fellowship Hall, downstairs in the church. Refreshments will be provided.
North taxes due May 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Fourth quarter personal property and real estate taxes are due May 1. If they come in after that there will be an interest penalty.
Taxpayers may pay in person, by mail, or online at http://www.nattleboro.com/home/pages/online-payments.
Rehoboth firefighters holding May breakfast
REHOBOTH — Rehoboth Station 2 Firefighters Association is holding its annual May breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, May 7, at the fire station, 333 Tremont St. (Route 118).
Ticket donation is $12. See any Station 2 firefighter for tickets or call 508-226-2914 or 508-252-3132. Walk-ins are welcome.