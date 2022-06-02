Old Southwood Hospital site to be discussed
NORFOLK -- A community workshop is being held Monday on the potential reuse of the former Southwood Hospital site in the Pondville section of town.
The session is taking place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Room 124 at town hall and on Zoom.
The town, with funding from various sources, has been working with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council to study possible reuse and revised zoning and other recommendations for the property owner.
For more information, visit www.norfolk.ma.us.
Baseball and race topic of Tuesday talk
MANSFIELD -- Ted Reinstein, a reporter for the Boston TV news magazine "Chronicle," will discuss his new book, "Before Brooklyn: The Unsung Heroes Who Helped Break Baseball’s Color Barrier," from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mansfield Public Library.
Register at www.mansfieldlibraryma.com/events/.
Pandemic book author coming to North
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Author Susan Brescia will discuss her new book about the pandemic, "The Year the World Stood Still," at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Richards Memorial Library.