Ceremony Tuesday to honor retiring longtime school board member
REHOBOTH -- Janice Terry, who has served on the Dighton-Rehoboth School Committee for three decades, is retiring.
A collation will be held in the Dighton resident's honor at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the high school library.
"Janice's unwavering commitment to education in DR has impacted countless lives in our community, and we would like to honor her for her outstanding contributions," Superintendent Bill Runey said.
At 6:30 p.m. at the start of the regularly scheduled school committee meeting, Terry will be presented with a plaque. To attend the retirement gathering, RSVP by Monday to mblackburn@drregional.org.
Seekonk offers early voting this week for election
SEEKONK -- In-person early voting for the April 3 annual town election is being held this week in the meeting room at town hall during normal business hours.
Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednsday; and 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday.
Norton town meeting deadline Tuesday
NORTON -- The deadline is Tuesday to submit articles for the May 15 special town meeting.
Submit articles by 4 p.m. to the select board office at town hall.
Wrentham Center parking lot closing for overhaul
WRENTHAM -- Starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Center Parking Lot at the corner of routes 1A and 140 downtown will be closed while it undergoes paving and improvements.
The town anticipates project completion in late summer.
Register for Seekonk hazardous waste collection
SEEKONK -- Registration is open for a household hazardous waste collection day scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22 at town hall. Slots are filling up fast.
To register visit www.seekonk-ma.gov or contact the board of health at 508-336-2950.