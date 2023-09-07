Norfolk business event Saturday
NORFOLK — The third annual Discovery Day is being held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday on Town Hill, the town common, to showcase local businesses.
The event is being put on by the Norfolk Small Business Association.
Norfolk parking spaces available
NORFOLK — The town is accepting applications from residents for commuter parking on Liberty Lane for the 2023-24 cycle, which runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2024.
There are 32 permits available. If more applications are received than spots, a lottery will be held and a waiting list created.
Applications, found on the select board page at www.norfolkma.us, must be submitted to the select board’s office by Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Lobster event Wednesday in Foxboro
FOXBORO — The Foxboro Council on Aging and Human Services and the Foxboro Recreation Department are sponsoring a “Crustaceans on The Common” event from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Besides a lobster roll, there will be an acoustic performance by the Gainsville Road Band on the town common.
The cost is $15 per person. Pre-order by calling the senior center at 508-543-1234 or visit www.foxbororec.com.
Franklin volunteer fair Wednesday
FRANKLIN — A volunteer fair for nonprofits is being held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Black Box, 15 West Central St.
Nonprofits can email ahardy@fpaconline.com to sign up for a table.
Rehoboth clam boil next Saturday
REHOBOTH — Rehoboth Station 2 Firefighters Association is holding a New England clam boil at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at Seekonk Gun Club, 61 Reed St., Rehoboth.
Tickets are $35. Call 508-226-2914.
Norton conducting housing survey
NORTON — The town is conducting a survey of residents to help develop a housing production plan.
The plan is being developed with the assistance of the town’s regional planning agency, SRPEDD.
Visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/norton-housing-survey.
Franklin has memorial bricks available
FRANKLIN — Engraved bricks in honor of veterans and military personnel are still available to install on the Veterans Memorial Walkway on the town common in time for Veterans Day, but the deadline to order is Friday, Sept. 15.
Order forms are available in the town hall and senior center lobbies, on the veterans’ services webpage at www.franklinma.gov and in the Veterans’ Services Office.
Franklin police conducting survey
FRANKLIN — Police are conducting a community survey on public safety and law enforcement to help the department improve services and its reputation.
The survey will take about 5 minutes and is confidential.
Visit https://t.co/EXVsseXInW.