Register to vote Tuesday in Wrentham
WRENTHAM -- Registration for the April 4 annual town election is being held Tuesday.
You can register from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the town clerk's office at town hall, and from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Fiske Public Library.
Attleboro church offers corned beef dinner
ATTLEBORO -- Centenary United Methodist Church, 15 Sanford St., is offering a take-out corned beef dinner Saturday, March 19.
Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for and kids under 10.
All meals will be ready to go by 5:30 p.m. To order, call 508-222-1759 or email cumc15.events@gmail.com.