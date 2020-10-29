American Legion post to meet
ATTLEBORO -- American Legion Post 20 will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at post headquarters, 122 Park St.
Seekonk needs volunteers
SEEKONK — Residents are needed to fill several town board and committee vacancies.
They include conservation commission, zoning board of appeals, parks and recreation, capital improvement committee, economic development committee, energy committee, historical commission, recycling committee, and commission on disability.
If interested, contact town hall.
