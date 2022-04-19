Small bulk amnesty collection offered in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO -- Attleboro residents who participate in the city's trash program can sign up for the small bulk amnesty collection scheduled for April 25-29.
Appointments must be made by Wednesday, April 20. Call Waste Management at 800-972-4545.
Roadwork set for I-495 in Mansfield
MANSFIELD — MassDOT will be conducting overnight work on Interstate 495 North from Mansfield to Franklin overnight this week and weekend.
The work will be carried out beginning at 8:30 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, and will be completed by 5 a.m. the following morning.
The work will require a temporary ramp closure and detour from Exit 12B on I-95 North to I-495 North.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
North taxes coming due
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Fourth quarter personal property and real estate taxes are due May 2 to avoid an interest penalty.
You can pay in person, by mail, or at http://www.nattleboro.com/home/pages/online-payments.