Norfolk master plan workshop Wednesday
NORFOLK — A virtual work session on developing a new master plan to guide town growth is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The workshop will focus on issues affecting local families. Register for the Zoom session at www.norfolk.ma.us.
Franklin health fair Wednesday
FRANKLIN -- A spring health fair is being held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the library.
There will be local vendors, a petting zoo, a farm stand, refreshments, health services, face painting, raffles, giveaways and a Kids Zone.
Plainville, Wrentham registering voters
Plainville and Wrentham are holding special sessions Friday to register voters for their June 5 annual town meetings.
The registrations are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the respective town halls.
Voters may also register to vote, or check their voter registration status, at https://www.sec.state.ma.us/OVR/.
Sign up for Norton senior luncheon
NORTON -- The town will host its annual senior luncheon Saturday, June 3, at St. Mary's Parish Center.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. The luncheon is free but residents must sign up by Friday, May 26, at the Norton Senior Center or the Woodland Meadows Community Room.
Mansfield gift fund proposal deadline Wednesday
MANSFIELD -- The deadline for gift fund proposals is Wednesday, May 31.
Applications can be mailed to: Town Clerk, 6 Park Row, Mansfield, MA 02048, or left in the drop-box in front of town hall. They must be received by the town clerk’s office by 4 p.m. May 31. For more information, visit www.mansfieldma.com.