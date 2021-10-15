Clam boil in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH -- Rehoboth People Have A Heart is hosting a clam boil and raffles at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at the Seekonk Gun Club on Reed Street in Rehoboth.
The organization helps residents in need.
Tickets are $35 per person all you can eat. Call Rob Johnson at 508-243-4160 to buy tickets.
