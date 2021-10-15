Clam boil in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH -- Rehoboth People Have A Heart is hosting a clam boil and raffles at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at the Seekonk Gun Club on Reed Street in Rehoboth.

The organization helps residents in need.

Tickets are $35 per person all you can eat. Call Rob Johnson at 508-243-4160 to buy tickets.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.