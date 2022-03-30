Rehoboth Legion to host music show
REHOBOTH -- American Legion Post 302, 84 Bay State Road, will host a music show Friday.
Jim Powers Entertainment will play old rock, classic rock and country from 6 to 10 p.m. No cover charge.
Rehoboth Animal Shelter to hold benefit
REHOBOTH -- A show to benefit the local animal shelter will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Post 302, 84 Bay State Road.
Belly Dancing will present “Her Worlds.” Contact www.kaliliadance.com.
Community coalition meeting Tuesday
ATTLEBORO -- The "Be Heard: Community Coalition for Education" will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Be Heard is a group of community members, educators, and students working together to increase equity in Attleboro's schools. In this next meeting, work continues with responses from recent student and community open forums. To receive the Zoom link for event, email beheard@attleboroschools.com.
City Legion plans meeting
ATTLEBORO -- American Legion Post 20 will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at post headquarters, 122 Park St. There will be no more meals before meetings.
Forum on industrial site reuse in Seekonk
SEEKONK -- A public outreach session on a reuse study for the former Attleboro Dye Works will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the community room at the Memorial Baptist Church, 340 Central Ave.
A MassDevelopment Technical Assistance Grant paid for the reuse study.