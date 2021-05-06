Rausch meeting with seniors Friday
State Sen. Rebecca Rausch is hosting a virtual coffee hour for seniors from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, on Zoom.
Seniors from any part of the Norfolk, Bristol and Middlesex District can join the event via phone or webcam.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/may7coffee, email becca.rausch@masenate.gov, or call 617-722-1555.
Learn how to market, sell your photos
NORFOLK -- Stony Brook Camera Club is offering a presentation by John Wiliszowski on "Ways to Market and Sell Your Photographs" at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, via Zoom.
The presentation will detail the venues available for a photographer to market and sell their work as well as the risk, obligations and business techniques of selling images.
Visit www.StonyBrookCC.com and sign in under "Be Our Guest" to be sent the Zoom link.
