Changes to Seekonk trash program
SEEKONK — The town has announced price changes to its trash program, as follows:
Roll of small town trash bags, $7.50; roll of large town trash bags, $12; bulky waste stickers at DPW, $5; appliance bulky waste stickers, $12.50; bulky waste passes (three trips), $75.
For additional information, contact the DPW at 508-336-7407.
Rehoboth chicken BBQ July 30
REHOBOTH — Rehoboth Station 2 Firefighters Association is holding the Annual Jay Hilsman Chicken BBQ Sunday, July 30, at American Legion Post 302 at 84 Bay State Road.
Serving time is noon to 2 p.m., and take-outs are available at 1 p.m.
Tickets are $20. See any Station 2 firefighter or call 508-226-2914 or 508-252-3132.
Attleboro Republican committee meeting Wednesday
ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Republican City Committee will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Balfour Room of the Attleboro Public Library to appoint members to subcommittees and to prepare for the upcoming municipal election.
All city Republicans are welcome to attend and consider membership.
For further information, contact ARCC Chairman Steve Semple at steve.semple@attleborogop.com.