Auchincloss visiting Wrentham Thursday
WRENTHAM — U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, a Democrat who represents The Sun Chronicle area in Congress, will be hosting a meet-and-greet from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday on the town common.
Constituents can air issues of concern, hear updates from Auchincloss, and get assistance with casework.
Preregister at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-greet-with-congressman-jake-auchincloss-ma-04-in-wrentham-tickets-691805237087?aff=oddtdtcreator.
Concert Friday in Taunton
TAUNTON — The Downtown Taunton Foundation and Trescott Street Gallery invite the public to the last concert of summer in downtown Taunton this Friday night.
The Freeze Pops, an area electronic dance band, will play from 7 to 9 p.m. at Liberty and Union Park across from City Hall at 78 Main St.
Free parking is available in metered spaces after 6 p.m., in the public lot on Cedar Street, and in the public lot behind City Hall. The public cityside restroom at City Hall will be open during the event.