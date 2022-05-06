Yard waste collection begins in Seekonk
SEEKONK — Yard waste collection will run until May 27. All waste must be bagged in paper bags or bundled.
Yard waste is picked up by the local DPW on trash days or on the following days.
Yard waste can also be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (closed noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch) weekdays and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at the Transfer and Recycling Facility behind the American Legion, 351 Fall River Ave.
Also, free compost is available to residents at the site.
Breakfast set for Sunday in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH — The American Legion Post 302 and Anawan Lions Club are hosting their monthly all-you-can eat breakfast Sunday.
The breakfast, held the second Sunday of every month, runs from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Legion Hall at 84 Bay State Road. Cost is $10.
City DAV meeting Tuesday
ATTLEBORO — Disabled American Veterans Chapter 91 of Attleboro will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at American Legion Post 20, 122 Park St.
The chapter will hold an installation of officers for the coming year.