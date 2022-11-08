Roadwork on I-295 Wednesday, Thursday nights
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- MassDOT is conducting overnight bridge joint repairs on Interstate 295 northbound and southbound over Route 1 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m Wednesday and Thursday.
The work will require temporary right lane, break-down lane and shoulder closures. Two open travel lanes will be maintained at all times. Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
Grieving mothers to meet in Foxboro
FOXBORO — Myles Above in Heaven, a support group for women who are grieving the loss of a child, will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Chapel House, 56 Mill St.
Norfolk area mental health group meeting
NORFOLK -- The South Norfolk Mental Illness Family and Friends Support Group will next meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Norfolk Grange, 28 Rockwood Road (Route 115).