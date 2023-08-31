Recycle electronics in Wrentham
WRENTHAM — An electronics recycling event is being held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Church, 130 South St. (Route 1), in the downtown.
Rehoboth summer concert Sunday
REHOBOTH — The Parks and Recreation Commission Summer Concerts, co-sponsored by the Rehoboth Cultural Council, wrap up Sunday at the gazebo at Red Way Plain/Route 44. Neil and the Vipers will perform from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. In case of rain, the show will move to Francis Farm.
Nature walk in Cumberland Monday
CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Land Trust is offering a guided walk from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Blackall Family and Ballou Farm Preserve, 3751 Mendon Road.
The property features streams and woodlands. The walk is free; pets are not allowed.