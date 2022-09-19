Veterans benefits seminar in North Wednesday
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The national Disabled American Veterans organization is holding a seminar on veterans benefits from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the local VFW post at 50 Jefferson St.
Staffed by DAV national service officers, the information seminars help veterans and their families obtain the services and benefits they have earned.
Veterans should bring identification, their Social Security number and any other pertinent documentation regarding their military service. DAV membership is not required. For more info, visit www.dav.org.
North church holding children’s clothing swap
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Central Congregational Church, 115 Commonwealth Ave., Attleboro Falls, is holding a children’s clothing swap from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, and is accepting donations this week.
The swap will be held in the Christian Education Building in Fellowship Hall. Participants may fill several bags with donated clothing for their children.
At departure a donation of $5 or more to benefit Lenore’s Pantry will be appreciated.
Donations of clothing will be accepted from 1 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. through Wednesday at the Fellowship Hall.