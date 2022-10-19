Andruzzi Foundation event Wednesday
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Joe Andruzzi Foundation, which raises money to help cancer patients and their families, is hosting its first Holiday Hop Over fundraiser from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 at CraftRoots Brewing, 4 Industrial Road, Milford.
Tickets are $50 and include one beverage token, food, a meet and greet with Andruzzi (a former New England Patriot), and live music by local artists Ray and Justin from The Pub Kings.
Tickets: https://joeandruzzifoundation.org.
Foxboro Lions to hold bottle, can drive
FOXBORO — The Foxboro Lions are conducting a bottle and can drive Saturday, working with the Foxboro High School Golf Club and Foxboro Boy Scout Troop 32.
Residents are asked to put bottles and cans out Friday night at the end of their driveways for pickup.
Ted Reinstein to speak in Plainville
PLAINVILLE — The Historical Commission and Council of Aging will welcome Ted Reinstein to discuss his book: “New England Notebook” at 2 p.m. Saturday in the main meeting room at town hall.
Reserve tickets at 508-699-2082 or email phc@plainville.ma.us.