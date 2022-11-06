Deadline Tuesday for T-Day dinners
The Attleboro Norton YMCA is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner for seniors at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at the Sweet Community House, 44 Peck St., Attleboro.
The event is free to Attleboro, Norton and Rehoboth residents age 60 and older.
Registration is required by Tuesday. Visit attleboroymca.org or contact Cyndee Goodinson-Lindsey at 508-409-0767 or cgoodinsonlindsey@attleboroymca.org.
Norton to hold annual tax hearing
NORTON — Select board members are holding the town’s annual public hearing on taxes at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the community room of the library.
At the hearing, board members, with input from assessors, will discuss potential tax rates for homes and businesses and the share of the tax levy each will bear.
Mansfield to hold zoning session
MANSFIELD — A second public workshop on downtown zoning is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at town hall.
The planning board is holding the session to discuss zoning proposals around the town’s MBTA commuter station. This is a follow-up to the workshop held Sept. 22 and will include a presentation on the proposal followed by an opportunity for residents to ask questions and provide input.
Norton issues Election Day advisory
NORTON — The town is recommending residents avoid voting when students are being brought to school and dismissed to avoid traffic congestion.
In a Tweet Monday, the town asked residents to avoid driving to the polling location at Norton Middle School on West Main Street from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
All precincts in town vote at the middle school and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Election officials expect voter turnout to be high.
Mansfield Police, Plainville Fire announce new additions
Mansfield has a new police officer on the streets and Plainville has a new paramedic.
Mansfield Officer Peter Roach was sworn in for duty at town hall earlier this month. He transferred from the Lincoln Police Department.
Last month, Bria Adams, an emergency medical technician and paramedic, joined the Plainville Fire Department. She is a former Bellingham firefighter.