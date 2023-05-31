Cancer survivors event Saturday
ATTLEBORO -- Sturdy Health is hosting a National Cancer Survivors Day Celebration of Life from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Attleboro Elks Lodge, 887 South Main St.
All cancer survivors, their caregivers, and patients in active treatment are invited to the free event, will include a breakfast buffet, guest speakers, a photo booth, caricature artists and free drawings.
Those who wish to attend should respond by Thursday to oncologysupport@sturdymemorial.org or call 508-236-7015.
Pride flag event in Franklin Thursday
FRANKLIN -- A Pride flag event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.
Meet at the Franklin Public Library to walk with flags to the town common, where the flags will be planted. All ages welcome.
Franklin farmers market begins Friday
FRANKLIN -- This year's farmers market begins at 2 p.m. Friday on the town common.
The market will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Fridays through October. During market hours, parking along the common on Union and High streets is allowed.