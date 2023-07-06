Wrentham concert Sunday
WRENTHAM — Wrentham Recreation’s summer concerts continue at 6 p.m. Sunday on the common with The Reminicents performing.
The remaining lineup: July 16, Bare Bones Big Band; July 23, Scott Brown and the Diplomats; July 30, Mike & Joe’s Big Band; Aug. 6, Daybreakers; Aug. 13, Tom Abbott; and Aug. 20, Inflatables.
Senior women meet July 10
FOXBORO — A discussion group for senior women meets at 11 a.m. the second Monday of each month at the senior center. The next meeting is July 10.
Among the topics will be the joys and challenges of aging, both physically and emotionally. The group is facilitated by former Taylor School teacher Marilyn Goldman. Register at the senior center.
Plainville COA to hold barbecue
PLAINVILLE — The Plainville Senior Center and Plainville COA Friends are hosting a barbecue lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
There will be chicken, burgers/sides, drinks and snacks. Visit www.plainville.ma.us. Music will be provided by The Unlikely Strummers.