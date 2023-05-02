Planning forum tonight in Plainville
PLAINVILLE -- Learn more about land use, housing, and economic development from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at town hall.
There will be an in-depth presentation and a followup discussion about the three areas.
Norton veterans fundraiser Saturday
NORTON — The Norton VFW, 39 Summer St., will be collecting junk from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday as part of an Honoring Our Heroes fundraiser.
Bring junk or unwanted items to the VFW, but no hazardous waste, chemicals, electronics or mattresses.
Cost is $30 for a small car, $50 for a large car/SUV, and $75 for a truck.
Mother’s Day luncheon in Norton
NORTON — The Norton COA is holding a Mother’s Day luncheon at 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 12 at the VFW, 38 Summer St.
Entertainer Tommy Rull will provide a “Musical Journey Through the Years.”
RSVP by Friday, May 5. Visit www.nortonma.org.