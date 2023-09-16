Balfour group meets Wednesday
ATTLEBORO -- The Balfour Gold Duster organization will host guest speaker Kelly Fox, Attleboro Chamber of Commerce Person of the Year, at their luncheon at noon Wednesday at Murray Church, North Main Street.
The mission of the Gold Dusters is to share the Balfour legacy. Members meet four times each year to educate, entertain and reunite with former employees of the company. All Balfour employees with a minimum two years of employment may join and be eligible for limited medical reimbursement.
Membership forms are available at https://balfourgolddusters.wixsite.com/mysite/membership.
Changes for bulky item, white goods collection in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Starting Monday, stickers will no longer have to be purchased at town hall for bulky items or white goods collection.
Residents who have curbside trash and recycling collection can schedule and pay for buy bulky item ($20 fee) and white goods ($25 fee) collection through trash collector Waste Management at wm.com or call 1-800-972-4545.
Questions, call the DPW Office at 508-261-7335.
Mansfield highway work starts Monday night
MANSFIELD -- The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be performing bridge deck and joint repair on Interstate 495 northbound and southbound on the bridge over Rumford River beginning Monday night.
Work will be performed between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. and is expected to end Oct. 6.
The work will require temporary traffic alterations during work hours as needed. At least one lane of traffic will be maintained at all times while work is being done. Drivers who are traveling through the area should reduce speed and use caution.