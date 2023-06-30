Rehoboth museum open Saturday
REHOBOTH — The Carpenter Museum and Research Center, the town’s history museum, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The museum, located at 4 Locust Ave., is open the first Saturday of each month.
Seekonk has planning board opening
SEEKONK — The town is trying to fill a vacancy on the planning board.
Anyone interested may complete a talent bank form and return it to the town administrator’s office.
The individual selected will serve until the next annual town election, at which time they may choose to run and fill the remainder of the term.
For more information, visit www.seekonk-ma.gov.
Norfolk needs volunteers
NORFOLK — The town is looking for residents to fill openings on town boards and committees. For more information, visit www.norfolk.ma.us.