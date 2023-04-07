North budget presentation Monday
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Monday's town council meeting will feature the town manager's annual presentation of the upcoming budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the lower level of town hall.
North Attleboro DAV meeting Tuesday
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The Westcott Houghton Disabled American Veterans Chapter 56 meet every month from September to June on the second Tuesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 50 Jefferson St. The next meeting is Tuesday, April 11.
Norton hearing Tuesday on zoning changes
NORTON -- The planning board Tuesday is holding a public hearing on proposed zoning changes going before the May 15 town meeting.
The hearing is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. at Norton Public Library.
Among the changes are proposals for solar facilities and the floodplain district.
For more information, visit www.nortonma.org.