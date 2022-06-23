Norton treating water bodies for weeds Monday
NORTON -- Norton Reservoir, Lake Winnecunnet and Chartley Pond will be treated for weeds Monday.
Shorelines will be posted with signs warning of the treatment and post-treatment water use restrictions.
If you have questions, call the conservation department at 508-285-0275.
Plainville hearing on dams Tuesday
PLAINVILLE -- The conservation commission is holding a public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday on plans to reconstruct two dams near Turnpike Lake.
The dams are to the north and south of 36 Taunton St.
The hearing will be held in town hall, 190 South St.
Norfolk to host housing needs forum
NORFOLK -- The town is hosting a housing needs forum at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Goals and strategies will be the focus of the online forum as part of the development of a housing production plan.
Visit www.norfolk.ma.us for more information.
Norton program will tackle clutter
NORTON -- Norton Public Library is offering a program on dealing with clutter at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Annalise Thompson, a certified organizational specialist, will identify 15 categories of clutter and discuss what makes it toxic and how to begin the process of letting go.