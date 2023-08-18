Mansfield historical house open Sundays
MANSFIELD — The historic Fisher-Richardson House at 354 Willow St. is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays in August.
Wrentham concert slated for Sunday
WRENTHAM — Wrentham Recreation’s summer concerts conclude Sunday with The Inflatables, a local rock band.
The concert begins at 6 p.m. on the common.
Rehoboth summer concerts Sunday
REHOBOTH — The Parks and Recreation Commission Summer Concerts, co-sponsored by the Rehoboth Cultural Council, are held Sundays at the gazebo at Red Way Plain/Route 44, unless rain, when they will be moved to Francis Farm.
The remaining schedule: Aug. 20, 5 to 8 p.m., Who Do’s; Aug. 27, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Counterfeit Cash (Johnny Cash tribute band); and Sept. 3, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Neil and the Vipers.
Single Parent Support Group meeting
FOXBORO — A group for single parents to support one another and discuss issues, concerns and share resources with other single parents in the area will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday in the Fuller Conference Room at Boyden Library, 10 Bird St. The group meets the third Monday each month.
Plainville select board meeting residents
PLAINVILLE — Select board members will hold office hours for residents Monday.
The session will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Historical Meeting Room on the second floor of town hall.
Students fundraising Sunday in Franklin
FRANKLIN — Second grade students from Helen Keller Elementary School are raising money Sunday for research for the medical condition Pitt Hopkins Syndrome.
The students will have a lemonade stand from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the town common to benefit the Pitt Hopkins Research Foundation in honor of classmate Sofia Izzi. They will also be selling friendship bracelets they made in addition to raffle tickets for donated prizes.
North Attleboro concert Tuesday night
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro Cultural Council’s free summer concerts conclude at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when Northeast Groove hits the stage at the Veterans Park Gazebo in front of town hall, 43 South Washington St. downtown.
The concert had been postponed due to weather.
The Northeast Groove is a six-piece New England-based band performing popular covers of pop, country, rock, funk, and dance music.