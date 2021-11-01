Bridge work in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH -- The state Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be closing the Barney Avenue bridge over Interstate-195 from 8 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday.
The closure is needed to allow crews to replace the existing bridge joints along the entire width. A detour will be in place.
Seekonk reception for photo contest
SEEKONK -- The public is invited to a reception Tuesday, Nov. 9 for the library’s recent nature photography contest.
The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the library, with light refreshments.
The finalists were chosen by a panel of guest judges in three categories: children, teen and adult, and the public participated by voting in person and online.
Besides seeing the photos, you can also learn about Seekonk Land Trust’s work.
Register in advance at seekonkpl.org, email agreil@seekonkpl.org, or call the library at 508-336-8230, Ext. 56141.
